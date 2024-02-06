Truck strikes car, spills lumber load on Hwy. 17 in Ottawa Valley
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Toula Mazloum
A truck driver is facing charges after a truck collided with a vehicle and spilled its load of lumber on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley.
The incident happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 at Round Lake Road in Laurentian Valley Township when an eastbound commercial vehicle on Highway 17 struck a car that was going northbound on Round Lake Road, the Ontario Provincial Police says.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 17 was closed for approximately 3 hours after the truck spilled its load of lumber onto the highway, OPP adds.
The 28-year-old driver of the truck was charged with careless driving.
-
Activist group rebrands, but its hard push for a national wildfire agency remainsLast Generation Canada, an environmental activist group formerly known as On2Ottawa, is rebranding to align with an international climate movement network called A22, as it prepares for a new wave of direct action and demands in the nation's capital.
-
Ice shack altercation on Lake Nipissing ends with criminal chargesOne person has been charged following a dispute outside an ice shack on Lake Nipissing in Callander around 9 p.m. Feb. 2.
-
Alleged fake dental hygienist in B.C. implicated in possible fashion show scamEmmanuel Osaseri, the same man who has recently been charged in the Victoria area for practising as a dental hygienist without credentials, may also be linked to a fashion show scam.
-
Family files lawsuit over walkway collapse in Winnipeg, says son can no longer use left arm and handA new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.