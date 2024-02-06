Truck strikes car, spills lumber load on Hwy. 17 in Ottawa Valley

A truck driver is facing charges after a truck collided with a vehicle and spilled its load of lumber on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley.

The incident happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 at Round Lake Road in Laurentian Valley Township when an eastbound commercial vehicle on Highway 17 struck a car that was going northbound on Round Lake Road, the Ontario Provincial Police says.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 17 was closed for approximately 3 hours after the truck spilled its load of lumber onto the highway, OPP adds.

The 28-year-old driver of the truck was charged with careless driving.