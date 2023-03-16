iHeartRadio

Truck takes out hydro pole east of London


A truck struck a hydro pole near Thorndale, Ont. on March 16, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

Over 100 Thorndale residents were without power Thursday after a truck took out a hydro pole just east of London.

The incident happened on the north side of Dundas Street between Richmond Street and Purple Hill Road.

No injuries were reported and the truck did have to be pulled from the ditch.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight

