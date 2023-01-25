Truck thief shot at witnesses near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP
Mounties south of Edmonton requested public assistance Wednesday to solve a case involving a stolen pickup and shots fired at witnesses.
Officers were first called on Dec. 21 at 4:24 a.m. by a person who said their truck was stolen from their driveway. The theft was caught on security video.
Police said they were called the following day at 9:15 p.m. when the pickup was spotted on Highway 13 west of Wetaskiwin.
"The witnesses followed the vehicle while officers were en route," Cst. Cory Schultz wrote in a news release.
"As the suspects turned onto Range Road 251, they noticed they were being followed and started shooting a firearm at the witnesses. One round struck the windshield. Witnesses backed off and the suspects left the area."
The suspect driver is described as wearing a red shirt under a black coat and red shoes.
The passenger was dressed in all-black clothing. Both had their faces covered, RCMP said.
The stolen vehicle is a black 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche with Alberta licence plate CKY 2089.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)
Wetaskiwin is located rougly 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
New Brunswick man charged after child pornography investigation: RCMPA New Brunswick man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by RCMP that began last fall.
-
‘You’re pretty much non-stop:’ Behind the scenes with Vancouver’s paramedics and dispatchersFirst there was the toxic drug crisis, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a worker shortage. These compounding crises have put Vancouver's paramedics and dipatchers under unprecedented strain.
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebookedA Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Langley condo owners frustrated as repairs remain unfinished years after 2020 fireIt’s been a frustrating two and a half years for dozens of condo owners in Langley who remain in limbo after a massive fire destroyed their 49-unit building.
-
'A three-fold increase': Parks Canada urging people to not dump unwanted pets at Rouge ParkParks Canada is raising concerns about a “three-fold increase” in instances of unwanted animals being being dumped at Rouge Park.
-
Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespreadThe Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living.
-
Calgary tech sector braces as layoffs arrive hereOn the past month almost 50,000 jobs across North America have disappeared in the technology sector, as both large and small companies axe workers to trim their costs.
-
Langford humanitarian group bringing medical supplies on next Ukraine tripThe first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated, including a Jaws of Life.
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrantWaterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.