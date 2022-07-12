Truck transporting excavator crashes into overpass on Highway 1

Drivers taking Highway 1 through Surrey were warned to expect delays Tuesday morning after a truck transporting an excavator crashed into an overpass.

DriveBC posted to social media at about 8 a.m. saying a vehicle incident at 192nd Street led to multiple lanes being closed.

"Please drive carefully and expect major delays," a notice from DriveBC said. "Please avoid the area and plan your route accordingly."

Traffic was diverted from westbound lanes for several hours. One westbound lane reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

At the scene, a severely damaged excavator was seen lying on the highway and the front-end of an SUV was smashed. The provincial Transportation Ministry said three passenger vehicles were involved.

"The overpass received significant damage and is closed to traffic," a statement from the Transportation Ministry said.

"Engineers are currently onsite assessing the damage."

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement that two paramedic crews responded and two people were taken to hospital.

BCHES didn't indicate how severe their injuries were.