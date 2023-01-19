Truck with flat tire flips, loses load at busy Vancouver intersection
Authorities say it's lucky no one was hurt when a truck flipped onto its side at a busy Vancouver intersection, sending debris spilling onto the sidewalk.
The incident happened on Wednesday morning at Fraser Street and Southeast Marine Drive, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
The traffic unit shared images of the rollover on Twitter, saying the driver had failed to take several necessary safety precautions.
"This is what happens when you have a flat tire, no load covering and don’t complete a proper pre-trip inspection. This truck should NOT have been on the road today," the social media post said, sharing two photos of what looks like construction materials and dirt covering the pedestrian path.
VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said the driver was ticketed for a number of violations of the province's Motor Vehicle Act, and issued over $400 in fines.
He said the driver was not injured, and "fortunately" no one else was either.
