Trucker caught using phone behind the wheel 4 separate times banned from driving for 3 months: RCMP

The decision to fight a distracted driving ticket in court ended poorly for a commercial truck driver, Mounties in Burnaby say.

The trucker, who has not been publicly identified other than as a resident of B.C., already had three tickets for distracted driving when he was caught on his phone a fourth time, according to the RCMP detachment.

He decided to take the case to traffic court, but instead of having the ticket torn up, a judge opted for a stiffer penalty.

The driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition. He will also be expected to pay the $368 ticket for using an electronic device while driving.

Mounties said all four tickets were issued in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, though not all were in Burnaby.

The final ticket was issued during a distracted driving initiative, when the driver pulled up to an intersection in Burnaby last October.

In an email to CTV News, Burnaby RCMP Const. Kevin Connolly said distracted driving enforcement has been a priority in the city.

"It's very concerning for us when we see this type of behaviour on our roads, but especially when it involves a commercial truck driver," he said.

"This driver showed disregard for everyone in the community when he chose to use his phone behind the wheel."