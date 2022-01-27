Trucker convoy drives through Waterloo Region on Thursday

A trucker convoy travelled through Waterloo Region on Thursday afternoon.

The Freedom Convoy started in Windsor and Sarnia earlier in the morning and was expected to pass through the area around 9:30 a.m. However, there were some delays in their travel through southern Ontario. The convoy drove through the region shortly after 1 p.m.

The protest was initially organized in response to a new rule prohibiting unvaccinated truck drivers from crossing the Canada-U.S. border without quarantining. Since then, many have expressed that it's also about other policies they say infringe on freedoms.

Officials say traffic disruptions should be expected.