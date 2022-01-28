Trucker convoy makes its way to the Sudbury area

The cross-Canada trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates made its way through northeastern Ontario on Friday.

Greater Sudbury Police said early Friday evening the front of the convoy was headed to Wahnapitae along Highway 17, while the remainder was still gassing up at a service station on Regent Street.

CTV News caught up with the convoy in Nairn Centre, just west of Sudbury. A few hundred supporters lined the highway to greet them.

“I’ve been inspired by seeing what the truckers are doing to try to make a difference," one supporter said. "Our children have been locked down for too long, and it’s not good for their development. We have to take care of our country because our leader is not.”

“We’ve come out for this reason: freedom. This is about freedom, (Prime Minister) Trudeau, this is not about the fringe.”

Others said the protest was about regaining their freedom after extensive lockdowns due to the pandemic.

“Forcing people to do things, I don’t think is a good idea," one person said.

"I came from a country where (we were) forced a lot and, then we came here for freedom. So I would like to have that Canada back and I’m here to support them.”

A group called Action for Canada, which has begun legal action against the Canadian and B.C. governments, was one of the groups in attendance.

“My hope is that we come together and start to have dialogue and we go over the nuances of the science and what is going on in particular on the laws and freedoms and we work together to keep everyone safe,” said spokesperson David DiCarlantonio

Northern Ontario politicians said Friday they welcome the public dissent, but they worry about some radical elements.

“The bulk of the protestors who started … they have a right to protest as every Canadian does and that’s something that I support wholeheartedly," said Nipissing-Temiskaming MPP Anthony Rota.

"But there’s a small fringe group that have kind of come in and infiltrated the group that I’m concerned about. That’s the ones I’m concerned about on what exactly their plans are.”

The truckers have already started to arrive in Ottawa, and a huge rally and protest is scheduled for Saturday at noon.