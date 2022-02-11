Trucker protests 'a factor' in decision to close N.S. legislature to public
The Nova Scotia legislature is temporarily closed to visitors due to an unspecified security risk.
In an interview, James Charlton, chief clerk of the Nova Scotia Assembly, says the move was made following a recommendation by the legislature's sergeant-at-arms.
Charlton says it follows several threats "both specific and non-specific" to Province House and the surrounding area in downtown Halifax.
He wouldn't divulge details, but he confirmed that ongoing protests in Ottawa and other provincial capitals against COVID-19 health orders "are a factor" in the decision.
Advertisements about a "freedom convoy" headed to Halifax on Saturday have been posted on social media.
Charlton says the legislature will remain open to assembly members and government staff as well as to the press gallery and committee witnesses.
He says the legislature will be reopened to the public as soon as it's deemed safe to do so.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.
-
Flowers shops bustling ahead of Valentine's DayIt's the calm before the storm at Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie, with the countdown on to one of its biggest days of the year.
-
Second beluga transferred from Marineland to U.S aquarium diesAn aquarium in Connecticut has announced that a beluga originally transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont. has died.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.