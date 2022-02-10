Trucker protests snarl border crossings, shut down production in car plants

Protests demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Canada have now halted production at some car plants as two Canada-U.S. border crossings remain blocked, severely hampering trade, while a core group of “Freedom Convoy” protesters carries on its efforts in the Ottawa downtown core.

The protest and blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada and the U.S. via Detroit, has continued since it started on Monday, prompting Windsor city officials and local police to request provincial and federal assistance.

The Ambassador Bridge usually handles 8,000 trucks a day, about 25 per cent of all cross-border trade, or about US$500 million per day.

Due to parts shortages caused by the border blockade, General Motors cancelled two shifts Thursday at a Lansing, Mich. plant due to the protest on the bridge.

A spokesperson for a Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., said Thursday they would probably not be able to make any vehicles at least until the end of the week because of delays at the border for parts that are crucial for production.

Ford said late Wednesday that it was forced to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ont., on a reduced schedule.

A spokesperson for Toyota also said the company will not be able to manufacture anything at three Canadian plants for the rest of this week due to parts shortages, although Toyota’s statement attributed the problem to supply chain, weather and pandemic-related challenges.

U.S. officials have rerouted some commercial traffic to the Bluewater Bridge that connects Canada to the U.S. via Port Huron, Mich., to alleviate some of the pressure at the Ambassador Bridge.

Thursday saw the Emerson Port of Entry shut down by a vehicle blockade, according to a tweet from the Manitoba RCMP. “The port of entry is shut down. Please avoid the area,” the tweet reads.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said all Canadians have the right to peaceful protest, but that the individuals preventing vehicles and trade from the U.S. and Canada are not “peaceful protesters.”

“The patience of drivers and the vast majority of the trucking industry regarding these blockades has long-since expired. The trucking industry and its drivers are paying a heavy price for the unlawful actions of those who choose to politicize and target our borders and highways and choke off trade between Canada and the United States. Their actions simply hurt Canadians and they have shown a blatant disregard for all the lives they are impacting,” said President of the CTA Laskowski in the statement.

The statement calls on “all levels of government” to end the current blockades.

Speaking on CTV News Channel on Thursday, the CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said the situation at the Ambassador Bridge and other ports of entry from the U.S. is “an exceptionally serious situation.

“It is affecting Canadian families, it is affecting Canadian workers and it is affecting Canadian businesses,” Beatty said. “Its effect is immediate. Every hour that this continues, more damage is being done, and it is critical that is resolved as quickly as possible and as peacefully as possible.”

Beatty said Canadians are recognizing the fact that there is a “national crisis” regarding the trucker convoy and subsequent blockades, and that it is coming down to leadership.

“They are expecting their leaders to lead, and most importantly they are expecting their elected leaders of whatever party to be clear that they believe in the rule of law,” he said.

Citing the rail blockades two years ago by Indigenous protesters, Beatty said Canadians are now witnessing “selective interpretation of what the rule of law means,” in an apparent swipe at the “hands off” approach Ottawa police and city officials were accused of having with the trucker convoy in the initial stages of the protest.

“For our democracy to function, for our economy to function effectively, Canadians have to know that our political leaders of all political persuasions insist that the law be respected and they respect our democratic processes,” Beatty continued. “It is critical that the rule of law be restored.”

At the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., the RCMP moved in on Wednesday and were met with angry protesters who chanted “hell no, we won’t go” as the officers attempted to move them away from the border crossing.

Officers working to dismantle a second Alberta blockade approximately 15 kilometres north of Coutts at Milk River started issuing tickets and asked protesters to move to an area off the highway, citing safety concerns.

On Thursday, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen put forward a motion to force a vote calling for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 “mandates and restrictions” by the end of the month.

Self-described convoy organizer and spokesperson Tom Marazzo released a video statement filmed Wednesday night saying the protesters have no issues with City of Ottawa officials or residents, but with the federal government.

“I invite the federal government to sit at a table and let’s resolve this. I will not allow this to be derailed by insignificant politicians at the local level,” Marazzo said.

OTTAWA 911 LINE FLOODED

In a tweet Thursday, Ottawa police said they were experiencing “a concerted effort” to flood 911 and the non-emergency policing reporting line. “This endangers lives and is completely unacceptable,” the tweet reads. “It is a crime to unnecessarily call 911 or our non-emergency number. We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with emergencies.”

A City of Ottawa Planning Committee YouTube livestream was hacked briefly Thursday morning, with a black screen showing to the participants that said “OTTAWA POLICE HAS FAILED ITS CITIZENS, Jim Watson has failed us, Sloly has failed us, Trudeau has failed us.”

Coun. Caitlin Salter MacDonald told the restarted livestream meeting that they were “able to resolve the security issue that allowed someone to briefly gain access to the livestream for the planning committee,” and that they would be doing a review after the meeting “to ensure that does not occur again.”

Ottawa police announced on Twitter Thursday morning that they were able to “negotiate for a dozen more trucks to leave” the Coventry Road area of Ottawa, as well as an additional 10 trucks from another part of the city, and that they had towed a vehicle for obstruction.

However, even with hundreds of protesters and vehicles still in the downtown core, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday that he is confident that the additional police resources the city and Ottawa Police Services Chief Peter Sloly have been requesting will be on the ground in the capital city by the weekend.

"I have every confidence that we'll see additional officers here for the weekend, which tend to be the more challenging times with respect to behaviour down in the red zone," Watson said, adding that officers may have to travel to Ottawa.

Ottawa Police struck a stern tone in a message issued to protesters Wednesday that said the force is “providing you notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the block of streets may be committing a criminal offence," the statement said.

"You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges. You could be arrested without a warrant for this offence if you are a party to the offence or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission in this offence," the statement said.

Some of the protesters moved towards Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, with about 30 pickup trucks driving slowly around the loop at the airport and honking their horns.

-----

With files from Reuters, CTV Ottawa, CTVNews.ca writer Michael Lee and CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello

