Truckers encouraged to keep watch for human trafficking

A new campaign is encouraging Alberta truckers to keep watch and report human trafficking.

A group called Not In My City has teamed up with the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) to encourage truckers to be advocates for victims of human trafficking.

"It's the second largest illegal source of income in the world so it's not just a local problem, it's all around the world and it's big you know?" AMTA president Chris Nash told CTV News Edmonton.

Those in the transport industry are asked to take a free interactive e-learning course to learn what to watch for and how to safely help.

Truckers are also being offered yellow rose decals for their rigs to signal to victims they can come to them for help or assistance.

"The transportation industry is everywhere. We’re connected to almost every person and everything," said Nash. "We’re on every road in the province and in the country so having that network and that ability to have that reach to recognize and have the help is critical in getting this to stop."

Not In My City was created by country music star Paul Brandt.

The organization said 26 per cent of human trafficking victims in Canada are under the age of 18 and 50 per cent are Indigenous.