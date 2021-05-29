Truckers' memorial parade planned for beloved Squamish couple who both died from COVID-19

A husband and wife trucking couple from Squamish, married for 54 years, have both died of COVID-19 complications.

With public health restrictions not allowing for a large funeral, the community plans to pay tribute to the couple with a truck rally on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Harvey “Merrill” Ross and Gail Ross were truly inseparable. Gail passed away at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver on May 5, and Just 17 hours later on May 6, Merrill died.

Originally from Prince Edward Island, Merrill and Gail moved to Squamish in 1969 with their two kids. Soon after, they had two more kids. Merrill was a fixture in the Squamish logging and construction industry. He drove logging and gravel trucks for decades. According to their obituary, Gail was highly involved in the community and volunteered for multiple youth sports organizations in Squamish.

The memorial, organized by JR Transport, will see a convoy of trucks and tractors travel in a loop through Squamish and along Highway 99. A flatbed carrying Merrill’s gravel truck will lead the way. The convoy will wrap up at the Squamish Dryland Sort, where the Ross’ will be sent off with a 30 second horn blast. Spectators are welcome and are asked to maintain social distancing at all times.

Merrill, 76, and Gail 73, leave behind four children and seven grandchildren. The Ross family is asking donations be made to the BC SPCA in their honour.