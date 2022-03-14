Truckers slow traffic in protest of high gas prices in Metro Vancouver

A truck convoy believed to be in protest of high gas prices in British Columbia rolled through the Lower Mainland Monday morning.

The convoy of big rigs started its journey on Highway 1 from Langley to Coquitlam at around 9 a.m. During the commute, the provincial transportation ministry warned of heavy westbound congestion between Brunette Avenue and the Port Mann Bridge, and said further issues could be expected.

Gas prices are hovering just below the $2-per-litre mark on average across the province.

The steep fuel costs are connected to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it doesn't seem like they'll be dropping back to normal levels any time soon.

In an email to CTV News, the B.C. Trucking Association said it was not associated with the convoys, but that fuel accounts for one-third of the sector's operating costs.

"While some of the cost during periods of high price variability is absorbed by companies, the majority of the cost gets passed on to consumers," a spokesperson said.

"Until zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles and supporting infrastructure are widely available, BCTA encourages our industry to implement fuel saving technology by administering the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program."