Trucking company, driver charged after crash in Mapleton scattered logs
A 23-year-old from Aylmer, Ont., along with a business based out of Alymer is facing a slew of charges after a crash which saw dozens of logs scattered alongside a roadway, and left one person injured.
On Tuesday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a three-vehicle collision in Mapleton.
In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township at the intersection of Wellington County Roads 7 and 12.
According to OPP, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of logs, an SUV with a single occupant and a minivan with seven occupants collided.
One of the passenger vehicles was shown flipped upside down with a small amount of debris scattered along the road.
The driver of the SUV, a 69-year-old resident of Clifford, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
A home adjacent to the collision was impacted when debris from the collision damaged two vehicles, a large propane tank, lawns, and hydro services to the residence, OPP said.
“There was some damage to the property owner here," Cunningham told CTV News Kitchener. "There was a tank at the side of the house that was dislodged and damaged. So investigators will be looking and taking totals on those as well."
He added: "Investigators are still collecting evidence, still looking at the events that took place."
The roadway was closed for several hours.
As a result, the 23-year-old tractor-trailer driver is charged with:
- Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm
- Fail To Maintain Daily Log
- Drive After 14 Hours on Duty in A Day
- Fail To Take 10 Hours Off in A Day
- Exceed 13 Hours Driving Time Without 8 Hours Off
- Drive After 14 Hours on Duty Without 8 Hours Off
- Drive After 16 Hours Since Last Break Without 8 Hours Off
- Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with No ELD
- Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with A Major Defect in It or In Drawn Vehicle
- Improperly Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with A Minor Defect in It or In Drawn Vehicle
- Operate Commercial Motor Vehicle with Load Not Secured as Prescribed
- Fail To Accurately Complete Daily Inspection Report
The business has been charged with:
- Fail to require driver to keep record of duty status
- Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with ELD as required
- Request, require or allow driver not to comply with section 18
- Request, require, or allow non-compliance
- Fail to ensure performance standards are met
- Permit person to drive commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with the regulations
- Operate commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed
- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
- Driver of commercial motor vehicle - fail to carry proof of insurance
#WellingtonOPP investigating serious collision at @wellingtncounty rd 7 & 12. Road closed for few hours ^JC JU @MapletonTwp pic.twitter.com/yzafgmB3Yp— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 17, 2023