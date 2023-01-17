Trucking company, driver charged after crash in Mapleton scattered logs

A 23-year-old from Aylmer, Ont., along with a business based out of Alymer is facing a slew of charges after a crash which saw dozens of logs scattered alongside a roadway, and left one person injured.

On Tuesday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a three-vehicle collision in Mapleton.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township at the intersection of Wellington County Roads 7 and 12.

According to OPP, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of logs, an SUV with a single occupant and a minivan with seven occupants collided.

One of the passenger vehicles was shown flipped upside down with a small amount of debris scattered along the road.

The driver of the SUV, a 69-year-old resident of Clifford, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A home adjacent to the collision was impacted when debris from the collision damaged two vehicles, a large propane tank, lawns, and hydro services to the residence, OPP said.

“There was some damage to the property owner here," Cunningham told CTV News Kitchener. "There was a tank at the side of the house that was dislodged and damaged. So investigators will be looking and taking totals on those as well."

He added: "Investigators are still collecting evidence, still looking at the events that took place."

The roadway was closed for several hours.

As a result, the 23-year-old tractor-trailer driver is charged with:

Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm

Fail To Maintain Daily Log

Drive After 14 Hours on Duty in A Day

Fail To Take 10 Hours Off in A Day

Exceed 13 Hours Driving Time Without 8 Hours Off

Drive After 14 Hours on Duty Without 8 Hours Off

Drive After 16 Hours Since Last Break Without 8 Hours Off

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with No ELD

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with A Major Defect in It or In Drawn Vehicle

Improperly Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with A Minor Defect in It or In Drawn Vehicle

Operate Commercial Motor Vehicle with Load Not Secured as Prescribed

Fail To Accurately Complete Daily Inspection Report

The business has been charged with:

Fail to require driver to keep record of duty status

Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with ELD as required

Request, require or allow driver not to comply with section 18

Request, require, or allow non-compliance

Fail to ensure performance standards are met

Permit person to drive commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with the regulations

Operate commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Driver of commercial motor vehicle - fail to carry proof of insurance

