Trucking company fined $24K in 2020 crash that killed teacher
A trucking company involved in a traffic incident that killed a local teacher has been fined for failing to keep its equipment in good working order.
Rene Transport Ltd. pleaded guilty to the charge under the Traffic Safety Act's vehicle equipment regulations on Dec. 10 and was handed a $24,000 fine.
Meghan Weis, 36, was killed on Oct. 28, 2020, when an eight-wheel converter dolly was lost from a semi and hit her vehicle near Lessard Road and Anthony Henday Drive.
Charges against the driver who was working for Rene Transport at the time, 67-year-old Errol Hunt, were stayed in November.
The company also saw two other charges – related to the semi's trailer being insufficiently attached – withdrawn on Dec. 10.
According to police, the semi-tractor unit was westbound on Lessard Road when the dolly dislodged from Hunt’s truck, crossed the median through oncoming traffic, and ultimately collided with the driver side of Weis' van.
Weis was a Grade 5 and 6 French immersion teacher at Our Lady of the Prairies.
