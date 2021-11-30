Trucking company serving Vancouver port at centre of strike threat
B.C.'s already hobbled supply chain could encounter another setback this week if container truck drivers at a company serving the Port of Vancouver follow through with a plan to strike on Friday.
Labour union Unifor says it has told Prudential Transportation that many of its drivers will walk off the job later this week if they aren't offered better employment terms.
The workers want better health, dental and insurance benefits for all drivers, along with increased payments for time spent waiting for their trucks to be loaded and unloaded.
Earlier Tuesday, Unifor reached an agreement with Aheer Transportation, where, along with Prudential, workers had been in a strike position.
The Port of Vancouver has been affected by storms in mid-November that flooded many transport routes in B.C., disrupting supply chains.
The extreme weather left several of the province's key transit arteries underwater, impacted railways and caused companies to increasingly turn to the skies and waterways for shipping goods.
-
'Surgical' expropriation pondered by council to unlock vacant downtown landEconomic recovery from the pandemic will take years in Downtown London and the Old East Village.
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday nightEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrianEmergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said.
-
-
Here's what vaccine manufacturers have said about the Omicron variantAs researchers continue to study the new COVID-19 variant Omicron stoking fears around the globe, vaccine manufacturers are issuing guidance on their shots' effectiveness.
-
Traffic lights damaged as crash closes Tecumseh intersectionTecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.
-
These provinces have confirmed cases of the Omicron variantCanada has reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with cases now in several provinces.
-
Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual reportOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
-
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at most ONroute rest stops by summerElectric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at most ONroute rest stops in Ontario by next summer.