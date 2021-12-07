Truckload of P.E.I. potatoes en route to Parliament Hill

A truckload of fresh Prince Edward Island potatoes is en route to Ottawa as part of efforts to restore exports of island spuds to the United States.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency imposed the export ban two weeks ago to satisfy concerns raised by the U.S. over the discovery of potato wart in two P.E.I. fields.

The truck, with 6,000 bags of potatoes, will arrive in Ottawa tomorrow.

Representatives from potato farms will join provincial government and industry leaders to hand out potatoes to the general public to bring attention to their issue.