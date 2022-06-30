Trucks hits house in southeast Calgary

Two trucks nearly plowed through the front exterior of a house in southeast Calgary Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 8:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of 36 Street S.E.

Police said it appeared one truck lost control, then hit a parked pickup, sending them both into the house.

The homeowner tried to chase the driver, who fled the scene on foot, but couldn't catch him.

Police said it's a suspected drunk driver.

No one was injured.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story…