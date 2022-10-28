Trucks roll out anti-human trafficking message

A 53-foot trailer with some strong anti-human trafficking messaging was parked at Sudbury Arena downtown on Thursday.

The Women's Trucking Federation of Canada is travelling across the county on a ‘No Human Trafficking Campaign.’

"We just felt that there wasn't a lot of public awareness pieces and the trucks make a fabulous billboard," said Shelley Walker, the federation’s CEO.

“They travel all over not just Ontario, but Canada and the U.S. So they are spotted everywhere and that's important, right, because it makes people think of the Women's Trucking Federation of Canada.”

Executive director Samantha Clarke said she hopes that visibility helps with awareness.

"I think people just don't understand what it is and that's what we are about … spreading the awareness bringing forth the education,” Clarke said.

“We have an amazing online module that really explains and shows people what this horrific crime is."

Several community organizations came out to support the federation’s efforts.

"People don't necessarily know what is happening in our community," said Lana Tremblay Lavergne, of Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers.

“So people tend to think, ‘Oh, that is not happening here.’ As human trafficking is sort of exploiting the internet more and more to do the trafficking, it’s become more and more invisible.”

Tiffany Pyoli York, the anti-human trafficking coordinator with Sudbury and Area Victim Services, said there are some telling signs.

"If a person is not willing to do what they are doing,” she said.

“If it seems like they are being forced, ask those direct questions. Are you safe? Are you OK? Do you need my help?"

The federation encourages people to visit its website for free online training about human trafficking -- how to recognize it and take action.