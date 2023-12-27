Trucks turn out in New Hamburg to honour young boy

A special celebration of life for a toddler who loved trucks is being held in New Hamburg Wednesday.

Elijah James Geeting died on Christmas Day, just shy of two-years-old. The cause of death was not publically released.

In his obituary, his family writes that Elijah was a happy and calm-tempered little boy with a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He had a loving nature and a deep affection for Paw Patrol, airplanes and trucks.

To honour that, the family is asking people to drive their trucks to his visitation and funeral.

“What brought me out here is to try and support the family,” said Jamie Ramdwar, who attended the visitation. “Having a two-year-old at home and a five-year-old -- to try and get through a loss like that, we just wanted to try and be a part of this as best we could. To try and be a part of the community as well as try and show our support as best we could.”