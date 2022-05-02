Trudeau calls Russian foreign minister's Hitler comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for recent comments about the country's goal to 'denazify' Ukraine and a claim that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
Edmonton Oilers drop Game 1 in 4-3 loss to Los Angeles KingsPhillip Danault scored 14:46 into the third period and the L.A. Kings held off the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-3 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup on Monday.
EMS response times, staff shortages cause for concern in Alberta health care: DoctorPatients in Alberta are at greater risk of negative health outcomes as ambulance services struggle to keep enough crews on the road, according to some health-care professionals.
B.C. man killed in northern Alberta collision with semiA 25-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Monday evening east of Grande Prairie.
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico reportA draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
St. Joseph Scollard Hall students take part in Indigenous educational eventGrade 10 and 11 students at St. Joseph's Scollard Hall took part in an Indigenous educational event at the school Monday morning.
Crowded passport offices prompt offers from 'line-waiters' charging up to $800As many British Columbians struggle to get their passports renewed at crowded Service Canada offices across the Lower Mainland, a number of "line waiters" have begun offering their services for hundreds of dollars.
Transportation minister says no quick fix for airport screening delaysThe federal transportation minister says staffing shortages at airport security screening checkpoints across the country will not be fixed overnight.