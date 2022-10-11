Trudeau gives 'heartfelt thanks' to food banks, health-care workers in Thanksgiving message

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered their thanks to front-line workers and others on Monday during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Today, Canadians across the country will gather with loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks for the blessings from the past year. Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate the harvest season. It is a chance to be there for one another and recognize the people who make a difference in our lives," Trudeau said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Over the past two years, people have had each other's backs. As we recover from the pandemic, we give a heartfelt thanks to countless volunteers, food banks, and charities who lend a hand to help make a better world. We also thank our everyday heroes, from health-care workers to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and humanitarian aid workers, who all dedicate their lives to service and help change our world for the better."

In a separate statement, Simon asked Canadians to "take a moment today to thank those who are contributing to our well-being and to that of our communities," from front-line workers and first responders, to neighbours and loved ones.

The NDP posted a Thanksgiving message on Twitter, writing they "will never stop fighting to make life better and more affordable for everyone." NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also posted a personal video on Instagram of him holding his daughter with the caption "Thankful."

