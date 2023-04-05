Trudeau highlights climate change, economic concerns during visit to Alliston Honda plant

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Honda plant in Alliston, Ont., Wednesday to meet with employees and outline new measures in the federal budget focused on supporting plant workers and building a cleaner economy.

Trudeau highlighted the growing anxiety among Canadians over issues like climate change, economic slowdown, rising inflation, and supply chain disruptions resulting from the pandemic.

He announced new and expanded tax credits proposed in the 2023 federal budget to help Canada use more clean energy and clean technology.

The federal government says the tax credits will create good jobs for the middle class and help Canada's clean economy grow.

"We're stepping up in a targeted way to support Canadians having a really tough time right now," the prime minister noted.

Trudeau pointed to investments made in the Honda plant that would contribute to the economy's growth.

"The investments we have made here at Honda in Alliston have resulted in great jobs that are going to last for a long time to come," the prime minister stated. "This is all part of our understanding that the world is changing, and we need to fight climate change and grow the economy at the same time."

Last year, the federal government announced a $131.6 million investment, matched by the provincial government, to help Honda Canada retool and upgrade its manufacturing operations in Alliston to launch the next generation of hybrid-electric vehicles.

Following his visit to the Alliston plant, Trudeau made his way to participate in a town hall with post-secondary students in Whitby.