Trudeau in P.E.I. to inspect extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
The prime minister was in Stanley Bridge, where a storm surge and hurricane-force winds upended buildings and tossed fishing boats onto the shore early Saturday.
Trudeau was also expected to head to two communities in Cape Breton: Glace Bay and Sydney.
Fiona left a trail of destruction across a wide swath of Atlantic Canada, stretching from Nova Scotia's eastern mainland to Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island and southwestern Newfoundland.
Meanwhile, the storm is being blamed for two deaths.
A 73-year-old woman in Port aux Basques, N.L., died Saturday when a storm surge swept her to sea, and Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe a missing 81-year-old man was also swept out to sea on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.
