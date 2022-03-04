Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.

Trudeau told a group of about 60 people assembled at the Church of St. Demetrius the Great Martyr, located at 135 La Rose Avenue, that support for Ukraine will be sustained for "as long as it takes."

The Prime Minister credited Ukrainians for reminding the world of what's at stake in its war with Russia.

"This is not just a fight for Ukraine. It is a fight for the integrity, for sovereignty, and the capacity of people everywhere to pick the path they want for their future," he said.

Trudeau said a "slippage" in democratic values emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to believe he could get away with invading Ukraine.

"What a terrible mistake he made in underestimating Ukrainians and underestimating the level to which democracies would stand and do what he never expected us to do, which is push back hard."

The Prime Minister will travel to the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland next week to meet with partners and allies.

The talks are aimed at finding ways to continue supporting Ukraine, strengthen and stand up for democratic values and to stand against Russian aggression.