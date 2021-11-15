iHeartRadio

Trudeau, Kenney ink child-care deal for Alberta

image.jpg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney have signed a deal to make child-care services in the province more affordable.

This makes Alberta the eighth province to formalize an agreement with the federal government that would see billions of dollars go towards establishing $10-per-day early learning and child care by 2026.

Ottawa unveiled their ambitious $30 billion child-care plan in their spring budget.

More to come…

12