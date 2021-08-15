Trudeau Liberals will want to win back Vancouver Granville and these other B.C. ridings

A federal election has been called for Sept. 20, and there are several ridings in B.C. that Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party once held and will now want to win back.

During the last federal election in 2019, the Liberals lost six parliamentary seats in B.C. to the Conservative Party. Of course, B.C. wasn’t the only province where Trudeau lost ground in that election, and he wound up with a minority government.

The Liberals also lost the Vancouver Granville riding to independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould, who won’t be running again.

“It's not very often that you get that volume of votes to redistribute,” said David Korzinski, research director for Angus Reid Institute.

Wilson-Raybould had been a member of the Liberal Party when she won the newly-formed riding in 2015, but she left the party part way through her term to sit as an independent, and then proceeded to win the riding without a political party in 2019.

The Liberal, NDP and Conservative party are polling neck and neck according to samples for Vancouver Granville, Korzinski said, and major urban centres will be a big focus in this election.

“The liberals are kind of counting on that one so if they were to not pull that off, they would be very disappointed and that might be a real bellwether of the election going south.”



The Liberals are now attempting to win a majority government.

The following is a list of ridings that the Liberals held during Trudeau’s first term as prime minister in 2015, and which he lost in the 2019 election. Six of the seven B.C. ridings where the Liberals failed to get candidates re-elected were won by Conservative candidates.

1. Cloverdale-Langley City

2015 incumbent: John Aldag, Liberal

2019 winner: Tamara Jansen, Conservative

2. Kelowna-Lake Country

2015 incumbent: Stephen Fuhr, Liberal

2019 winner: Tracy Gray, Conservative

3. Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

2015 incumbent: Jati Sidhu, Liberal

2019 winner: Brad Vis, Conservative

4. Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

2015 incumbent: Dan Ruimy, Liberal

2019 winner: Marc Dalton, Conservative

5. South Surrey-White Rock

Conservative 2015 winner Dianne Watts stepped down to run for leader of the BC Liberals

Liberal Gordie Hogg won a byelection in 2017 and was the incumbent in 2019

2019 winner: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative

6. Steveston-Richmond East

2015 incumbent: Joe Peschisolido, Liberal

2019 winner: Kenny Chiu, Conservative

7. Vancouver Granville

2015 incumbent: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Liberal at time of election

2019 winner: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Independent

Another riding, Port Moody-Coquitlam, switched from an NDP seat to a Conservative seat in 2019.

Port Moody-Coquitlam

2015 winner: Fin Donnelly, NDP

2019 winner: Nelly Shin, Conservative