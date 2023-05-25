Trudeau makes stops in southwestern Ontario

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in southwestern Ontario on Thursday where he met with business leaders in St. Thomas, Ont. and then made his way to Woodstock, Ont. for a Liberal campaign event, where the Oxford County by-election is heating up.

STOPPING IN THE RAILWAY CITY

Trudeau first made a stop in St. Thomas on Thursday to meet with business leaders and tour a couple of establishments.

The visit was kept low-key with many people stopping by asking what was happening.

Trudeau was greeted by Mayor Joe Preston outside of Legends Tavern, and then visited the Atrium to talk to entrepreneurs and held a round table discussion about the difficulties the city has faced in the past, and the opportunity that lies ahead with the recently announced Volkswagen battery plant.

“We were discussing on the way over, some of the view points on how to make [the] economy sail,” said Preston.

He ended the trip at a café for another meet and greet, stopping to speak to patrons before departing again.

The event was over before most people knew he was even there, but those who happened upon the scene were happy to see the prime minister.

“Everybody is after Trudeau. ‘Trudeau this, and Trudeau that,’ but he`s a good guy,” said resident Dan Ker. “I`m a conservative, but he`s doing a good job.”

THE CAMPAIGN HEATS UP IN WOODSTOCK

Less than a month from the by-election, Justin Trudeau’s message was "vote for David Hilderley," the Liberal candidate running in the Oxford county by-election.

Outgoing Tory MP Dave MacKenzie has since endorsed Hilderley over his potential conservative successor.

“For him to say that he's going to support a liberal candidate is a big risk but what Mr. MacKenzie is saying, he believes in Oxford County,” Hilderley said. “He wants the best for Oxford County and that's what we're going to do. We're going to have a voice in Ottawa that's strong for Oxford County and take it forward over the next three years."

Hilderley told CTV News that his goal would be to support farmers and local families if elected MP.

“We are a big agricultural area. We want to make sure we aren’t paving over farm land and we want to make sure they’re supported. Also - we want to support families that are as important to our community as they are the backbone of our community,” he said.

Meanwhile Conservative candidate Arpan Khanna has been working to pull in voters support in an area that’s been blue for nearly two decades.

“We’ve knocked on thousands of doors and we have a vision to bring that excitement back to Oxford County,” Khanna said on Thursday. “Unfortunately, Trudeau has been attacking Oxford and I’ve been hearing that a lot at the doors. One thing is very clear — that they’re tired of Trudeau but they also want to make sure Oxford’s potential is fully unleashed.”

The by-election is scheduled for June 19, but voters can head to the polls as early as June 9.