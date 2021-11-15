iHeartRadio

Trudeau meets men's national soccer team at Edmonton training session

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, poses with Team Canada soccer players in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Canadian men's soccer team at the Commonwealth Field House ahead of their match against Mexico on Tuesday.

Trudeau — in Edmonton to announce a child care deal with Alberta — spoke with the team and head coach John Herdman and was gifted a signed jersey.

Canada is training indoors on Monday as a heavy snow storm begins to hit the capital region.

Mexico was still training in Indianapolis Monday morning, but will likely arrive to a snowy Edmonton later today.

The snowstorm is expected to end well before Tuesday's 7 p.m. kickoff, but temperatures are expected to be around -7 C with 10-15 km/h winds.

Cold. Temperature around -7 with 10-15km/h wind (just enough to give a minus teens wind chill). Snow will be done by gametime though.https://t.co/5pH8Lr6kUr

— Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) November 15, 2021

Canada defeated Costa Rica 1-0 Friday night at Commonwealth Stadium in front of nearly 50,000 fans, while Mexico lost 2-0 to the United States.

