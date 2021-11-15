Trudeau meets men's national soccer team at Edmonton training session
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Canadian men's soccer team at the Commonwealth Field House ahead of their match against Mexico on Tuesday.
Trudeau — in Edmonton to announce a child care deal with Alberta — spoke with the team and head coach John Herdman and was gifted a signed jersey.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Canada Soccer (@canadasoccer)
Canada is training indoors on Monday as a heavy snow storm begins to hit the capital region.
Mexico was still training in Indianapolis Monday morning, but will likely arrive to a snowy Edmonton later today.
The snowstorm is expected to end well before Tuesday's 7 p.m. kickoff, but temperatures are expected to be around -7 C with 10-15 km/h winds.
Cold. Temperature around -7 with 10-15km/h wind (just enough to give a minus teens wind chill). Snow will be done by gametime though.https://t.co/5pH8Lr6kUr— Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) November 15, 2021
Canada defeated Costa Rica 1-0 Friday night at Commonwealth Stadium in front of nearly 50,000 fans, while Mexico lost 2-0 to the United States.
-
Sudbury's health unit reports 87 new COVID-19 cases MondayIn its first update since Friday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 87 COVID-19 cases Monday, most of them centred in Greater Sudbury.
-
Woman rescued from freezing river in Prince AlbertAn 18-year-old woman was pulled from the North Saskatchewan river Saturday morning by another 18-year-old woman.
-
Firefighters conduct 'tactical evacuation' at Vancouver Island campground due to floodingFirefighters evacuated the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground on Monday as rising floodwaters threatened residents near Qualicum Beach, B.C.
-
New technology at Winnipeg care home projecting games, puzzles and experiences for residentsOne Winnipeg care home is now home to a new piece of technology that brings games, puzzles and interactive experiences to its residents.
-
Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble calling 911: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that some Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble trying to reach 911 on Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa must consult provinces on emissions cap for oil, gas industry: Alberta premierAlberta Premier Jason Kenney warned the federal government on Monday that it must consult with the provinces as Ottawa moves on plans to implement a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.
-
15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinationMonday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.
-
4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMPVegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.