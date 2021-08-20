Trudeau, O'Toole set to make campaign announcements in Winnipeg on Friday

Two federal party leaders will be in Winnipeg on Friday to make some campaign announcements.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be making an announcement at 8:45 a.m. regarding support for a safe return to work and school at Foodfare on Cavalier Drive.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole is set to make an announcement at 10 a.m. at Bison Transport on Sherwin Road.

Canada’s federal election takes place on Sept. 20.