Trudeau pledges to hire more personal support workers and raise their pay
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is campaigning for seniors' votes, pledging to train up to 50,000 new personal support workers and guarantee them a minimum wage of at least $25 per hour.
Trudeau says the pandemic has been devastating for Canada's seniors, especially those in long-term care.
Long-term care residents have accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Canada.
During a campaign stop Thursday in Victoria, Trudeau said that while health care is the jurisdiction of provinces and territories, a re-elected Liberal government would work with them to support seniors.
The Liberals would give provinces and territories $3 billion to improve the quality and availability of long-term care beds, and develop a Safe Long Term Care Act to ensure standards are upheld across the country, he said.
The party says the seniors' promises would cost about $9 billion over five years.
Trudeau was careful to say the federal government would not micromanage long-term care, but pledged the Liberals would also work with provinces to support seniors by:
- Doubling the Home Accessibility Tax Credit, which will provide up to an additional $1,500 to help seniors stay in their homes longer by making them more accessible; and
- continuing to implement strict infection prevention and control measures, including through more provincial and territorial facility inspections for long-term care homes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.