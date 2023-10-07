Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'

Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

"Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Civilian life must be protected."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a statement he "unequivocally" condemns "the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists and the sadistic violence they have subsequently carried out against innocent civilians."

"Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks and respond against the attackers. Canadians pledge their solidarity with all the victims."

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli communities during a major Jewish holiday early morning Saturday.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 200 people have been killed and 1,100 are wounded. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been abducted.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 198 people there have been killed in Israel's retaliation, with at least 1,610 wounded.

"Canada unequivocally condemns the multi-front terror attack against Israeli citizens by Hamas," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Canada firmly stands with Israel and its right to defend itself against terror under international law. My heart is with the victims and all those affected by these attacks."

MP Michael Chong, who serves as the Conservative foreign affairs critic, said the party stands "with Israel at this difficult time."

"Conservatives unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack by Hamas. We fully support Israel's right to defend itself. We also unequivocally condemn the deliberate killing and hostage-taking of civilians by Hamas."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also "strongly" condemned the "horrifying attacks by Hamas on Israel."

"Civilians should never be targeted and all hostages must be released immediately," he added. "We fear what the coming days will bring. Terrorism and violence solve nothing."

His foreign affairs critic, Heather McPherson, also said she is "deeply concerned" about an escalation in violence and the suffering that will cause to Israelis and Palestinians.

"My heart aches for the civilians brutalized & murdered in Israel by Hamas," she said. "The violence & terror must stop. At this devastating time, we must renew efforts for peace."

'UNIMAGINABLE'

Iddo Moed, Israel's ambassador-designate to Canada, told CTV News Channel on Saturday that Israel anticipated some kind of terrorist attack through the High Holidays, which symbolize the beginning of the year in Judaism.

"We knew that, we were aware of that. What we've seen now is beyond imagination, sort of a massacre that is taking place right now before our eyes when hundreds of Israelis are wounded, more than 100 are probably killed and we don't know how many have been kidnapped into the Gaza Strip," he said.

"Women, children, the elderly, everyone. It's just unimaginable."

Canada officially listed Hamas as a terrorist entity in 2002, describing it as "a radical Islamist-nationalist terrorist organization that emerged from the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in 1987."

Hamas, which has long had close ties with Iran, overthrew the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip in 2007, which prompted Israel and Egypt to impose a blockade on the territory.

Moed acknowledged the words of condemnation from Trudeau, Joly and Poilievre while also calling on the international community to ensure other players in the region don't seek an opportunity to join the attack against Israel.

"We will extract painful lessons to those behind this attack," he said. "We are preparing for a prolonged attack, a prolonged operation, to eradicate the threat that emanates from Hamas."

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says there are currently 1,419 Canadians registered in Israel and 492 registered in the Palestinian territories.

All Canadian personnel at the Embassy of Canada to Israel in Tel Aviv, as well as those in Ramallah in the West Bank, are "safe and accounted for," the spokesperson said. No casualties or injuries involving Canadians have been reported.

"As registration with the service is voluntary, this is not a complete picture of Canadians outside the country, nor an indication of the number of Canadians abroad that wish to stay or leave," the spokesperson said.

"Global Affairs Canada has received approximately 97 inquiries regarding the situation, all of which were seeking general information."

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip following the attack. Anyone in or around those areas are advised to limit their movements, remain extremely cautious, monitor local media, shelter in place until it is safe to leave, follow the instructions of local authorities and download an alerts application.

Canadians also are encouraged to register with the government if they are abroad.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip should contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling +1 613 996 8885, by text message at +1 613-686-3658, by WhatsApp at +1-613-909-8881, by Telegram at "Canada Emergency Abroad," by Signal at +1-613-909-8087, or by sending an email to sos@international.gc.ca.

With files from The Associated Press

