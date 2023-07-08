Trudeau, Poilievre rally for support in Calgary at Stampede breakfast events

Canadian politicians attended a number of Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts on Saturday to show they give a ‘flip’ about their Alberta constituents.

Pancake flipping, selfies, and hand shakes were par for the course as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was surrounded by supporters attending the 26th annual Ismaili Muslim community breakfast.

He shared a podium with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Rather than focussing on politics, the politicians reflected on the strong impact of immigrants and refugees.

Trudeau said in his speech that he is still approached by Ismailis who express their gratitude for the work his father did in bringing those community members to Canada.

"It is much more true that my father and I and Canada owe you a debt of gratitude," Trudeau said.

"Not just for what you’ve contributed to this country, but for being a shining example of what welcoming people who are fleeing violence, persecution, and fear can do."

Smith expressed similar sentiments at the event attended by more than 5,000 people.

"Every day you change lives by volunteering, improving education and practicing social responsibility and you define the Ismaili community as one that believes in the dignity of all people. I appreciate your compassion," she said.

"Alberta must be a place where newcomers can find a common sense of belonging and where barriers to their success are removed. We will build that province together in keeping with the values that we all hold dear at events like this breakfast."

Gondek also reflected on her relationship with community members, noting that the Calgary Stampede is a time to come together as one and respect political differences.

"There's a difference between political ideology and straight up humanitarianism and pragmatism. We all need to be able to work with each other," said Gondek.

"We need to understand that the world is stronger when we allow ideas to surface and we put our ideology aside and that's what you're seeing here today. That’s what we really need not only in politics, but in our everyday lives."

ALBERTA IS 'DISRESPECTED AND MISTREATED': POILIEVRE

Official Opposition and Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre is also spending a few days in his hometown for the Calgary Stampede.

He attended a pancake breakfast hosted by Member of Parliament Jasraj Singh Hallan on Saturday where he shook hands and took photos for more than 90 minutes with a long lineup of supporters.

Poilievre reflected on his fond memories of the Calgary Stampede including when he used to work on the grounds picking up garbage.

"I had to put all the garbage in the dumpster for 10 days straight and now we have to actually clean house on Parliament Hill and in Ottawa," Poilievre said to a cheering crowd.

Official Opposition & Conservative Party of Canada Leader, @PierrePoilievre shakes hands, takes photos, and flips pancakes at MP @jasrajshallan Stampede breakfast. #yyc #cdnpoli #Stampede2023 @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/BgoibtjGUG

"This is not my first rodeo, but it's important to remember that the west is the beating heart of our country, too often, our federal government has disrespected and mistreated Western Canada in general and Alberta."

Poilievre went on to say his government, if elected, would repeal anti-energy laws and remove the federal carbon tax along with ‘catch and release’ policies that he says have contributed to an increase in crime.

PM @JustinTrudeau flips pancakes Saturday morning at the Ismaili Muslim Community Stampede Breakfast. #yyc #cdnpoli @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/igoUXKF1jQ

"We're going to bring the great western entrepreneurial, pioneer spirit back to bring home to (the) Canada we know and love."

"We want to bring home lower prices by axing the carbon tax, bringing home powerful pay cheques, bringing homes that people can afford, bringing home safety to our communities and of course bringing home our freedom."