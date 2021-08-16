Trudeau says thousands of Afghans to be resettled in 'coming weeks' amid 'dire situation'

Amid an "extraordinarily dire situation" on the ground in Afghanistan, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Monday that the government is committing to resettle thousands of Afghans "in the coming weeks."

Speaking at an election stop in Quebec, Trudeau said that as of Monday at least 807 Afghans have been evacuated and 500 have arrived in Canada, though thousands remain stranded in an increasingly volatile and desperate situation.

Trudeau, who remains the prime minister during the election period, was briefed Monday morning on the latest developments and said that the government “firmly condemns the escalating violence.” He said that Canada is working with the U.S., the U.K. and other allies as well as international aid organizations on the promise to resettle 20,000 Afghans, pointing to the work underway on the ground.

For weeks, the Afghan interpreters who aided the Canadian military during their mission have been desperately trying to leave the country and are pleading for urgent help from the government. On Monday, new reports and striking footage has emerged of chaos at the Kabul airport where evacuations are underway, after the Taliban swept through Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday.

Trudeau faced a series of questions from reporters about the status of the government’s plans to navigate the tumultuous humanitarian situation, given that key cabinet members responsible are now also vying for re-election in the federal campaign launched by Trudeau on Sunday.

“The work that our foreign affairs minister, our, defense minister our immigration minister continue to do, even during a campaign is something Canadians can rely on. We take very seriously the situation,” Trudeau said.

While the U.S. first indicated an intent to withdraw this spring, the first Canadian evacuation flight out of Afghanistan left on Aug. 4, after the feds came forward with a plan to evacuate interpreters in July.

Trudeau sought to defend his government’s handling of the situation, saying that people in Afghanistan and around the world “have been dismayed by the speed at which things have happened, and quite frankly surprised by the speed at which things have happened on the ground.”

He said that Canada is “very hopeful” the air bridge will be re-established soon in order to bring more people to safety, but for now the situation is “extremely difficult” and hard to see after years of work and sacrifices as part of Canada’s decade-long mission.

“We have Canadian Armed Forces assets deployed in the region staging out of Kuwait, including aircraft,” Trudeau said, adding that the government is now “looking at” sending other military personnel in.

“We have to recognize the situation is extremely fluid right now, and exceedingly dangerous. We've seen the Taliban take control of the country. We need to make sure that the safety of those brave women and men in the Canadian Armed Forces who are doing this work on behalf of Canadians and on behalf of Afghans, are done safely,” Trudeau said.

The fate of those Afghan interpreters is more complicated now that Canada has closed its embassy in Kabul and diplomatic staff have been removed. The remaining Canadian personnel are military and any paperwork processing for those still on the ground is happening remotely, Trudeau said.

There are an estimated 1,000 interpreters still living in Kabul. Many on Sunday rushed to the airport, the only way out of the capital, in a desperate bid to escape.

One interpreter told CTV News on Sunday that he has filled out the necessary forms and completed the required tests to come to Canada, but still hadn’t heard about a flight.

With a report from CTV National News’ Melanie Nagy and files from Denio Lourenco, and The Canadian Press.