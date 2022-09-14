Trudeau sends message of support as North Bay Pride begins

After many members of North Bay's 2SLGBTQi+ community were subjected to vicious online attacks this summer, Canada's Prime Minister has sent a message of support as the city's Pride festival begins.

North Bay Pride kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m. at city hall with a flag raising followed by a mayoral debate at 7 p.m.

"Since 2017, you've shown Canadians what standing together for the 2SLGBTQi+ community looks like. And together, you're helping build a community in the country where more Canadians can be who they are and love who they love," Justin Trudeau said in a video message.

"My friends, Pride is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity that makes Canada strong. And by celebrating that diversity, you're standing against the hatred and discrimination that far too many 2SLGBTQi+ people face. So, thank you. Thank you for showing up, for being here to create a safer community for everyone and for demanding better for all Canadians."

Pride events are scheduled over five days and include a drag contest, trans march, yacht party, Pride parade and picnic, fireworks, concert – with performances by Bif Naked and Ria Mae – and a film screening. More details here.

The area's MP and Speaker of the House Anthony Rota also posted a message of support for the festival on social media.

"It doesn't matter whether you're oriented one way or another, it comes down to basic human rights for everyone. And that is what my Canada is about. It's about human rights being for everyone so we can be who we are and if we're allowed to be who we are, we can work hard and make Canada an even better country. So to all of you this weekend, I want you to have a great Pride festival," Rota said.

Nipissing MPP and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli posted a message of support as well.

"This week, people across North Bay will come together to celebrate and support our city's amazing 2SLGBTQ+ community. Love is love and it's important that we all stand together in recognition of that message," Fedeli said.