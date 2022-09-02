Trudeau set to visit Greater Toronto Area today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making stops across Ontario's Halton Region today.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will meet with parents to discuss affordability this morning.

He will then attend a tree planting session with local youth, where he will talk about climate action.

Trudeau will later participate in a Labour Day barbecue in the afternoon.

Earlier this week, Trudeau travelled to the Kitchener, Ont., area for a housing announcement.

He also met with Premier Doug Ford in Toronto, where the two discussed health care and other key priorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.