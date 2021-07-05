Trudeau set to visit Sault Ste. Marie Monday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is schedule to visit Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.

Both Algoma Steel and the Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig Centre of Excellence in Anishinaabe Education are on the agenda.

Trudeau will be joined by the Minster of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne.

They are expected to tour Algoma Steel starting at 11:10 a.m. and will make an announcement at 11:45 a.m.

At 2 p.m. Trudeau and Champagne will visit Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig Centre.