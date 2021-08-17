Trudeau sets sights on Barrie, Ont. Tuesday with campaign stop
Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, has set his sights on Barrie Tuesday with a stop at a local restaurant.
Details of Trudeau's visit to the region have yet to be revealed.
Earlier in the day, Trudeau made a stop in Markham, Ont., where he said his party would develop a child-care deal with the province as part of a country-wide plan.
In 2019, Trudeau made a campaign stop in Barrie and Orillia with hopes of painting the traditionally Tory hot spot red.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is making campaign stops in Toronto and Richmond Hill Tuesday, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in British Columbia.
Voters will head to the polls on Sept. 20. Complete details of the federal election are available here.
CTV News is following Trudeau's visit and will have more details as they become available.
With files from The Canadian Press
