Trudeau sets sights on Barrie, Ont., with campaign stop

Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, has set his sights on Barrie Tuesday with a stop at a local restaurant.

Trudeau toasted what he hopes will be a majority government during a visit to Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery on Dunlop Street Tuesday afternoon.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte liberal candidate Tanya Saari said the liberal party has "a very good chance of winning this."

Trudeau spoke with residents on the patio, including Scott Scholten, who asked why the election was called two years early.

"He said in 2019, they didn't have the same forum. Nobody was going through this pandemic, so he thinks now it's fair to call it," he said.

According to Barrie resident Richard Bachhofer, the election will come down to how Trudeau's liberals have handled the pandemic, including extending benefits like CERB.

"I would not have an unlimited supply to people that can basically stay off work for no apparent reason," Bachhofer said.

The Flying Monkey brewery owers said the visit wasn't political for them, adding they were honoured to welcome Trudeau.

"Let’s face it, we have a pretty awesome beer here in Barrie, so it’s kind of cool for him to enjoy it here too. Everyone can enjoy a good beer," said Peter Chiodo.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau made a stop in Markham, Ont., where he said his party would develop a child-care deal with the province as part of a country-wide plan.

In 2019, Trudeau made a campaign stop in Barrie and Orillia with hopes of painting the traditionally Tory hot spot red.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is making campaign stops in Toronto and Richmond Hill Tuesday, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in British Columbia.

Voters will head to the polls on Sept. 20. Complete details of the federal election are available here.

CTV News is following Trudeau's visit and will have more details as they become available.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Mike Arsalides