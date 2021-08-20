Trudeau slams UCP, Tories during brief stop in Calgary

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was in Calgary Thursday to meet with voters alongside George Chahal, the Liberal candidate for Calgary-Skyview.

A rally was held at the Whitehorn Community Association where Trudeau spoke about the about the need to 'fight' for strong environment policy while building a stronger economy.

"That’s been a challenge, particularly here in Alberta, where politicians have been telling you, for a long time now, that there’s a choice between what’s good for the environment or what’s good for the economy," says Trudeau.

Trudeau also spoke about the Liberals’ response to COVID-19 and its support for families across the country.

He didn’t shy away from taking jabs at the Conservative Party of Canada and Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

"Here in Alberta, I know you see what happens when Conservatives make decisions that aren’t based on science," said Trudeau. "Your government here cut support for health-care heroes at the exact wrong time."

Calgary-Skyview is one of three ridings in the city that political experts believe will be hotly contested.

The Liberals first won this seat in 2015, only to lose it in the 2019 election to Jag Sahota with the Tories.

Calgary-Confederation and Calgary-Centre are also expected to be battleground ridings.

Chahal is currently the city’s Ward 5 councillor and, if he doesn’t make it to Parliament, he can still run for re-election in the municipal vote. The deadline for municipal registration is the day after the Sept. 20 federal election.