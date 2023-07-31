Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Staff
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead.
A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Alison Murphy says the prime minister is fine, and is excited to be on the road connecting with Canadians this week.
Trudeau's itinerary for Sunday said he was taking some personal time in Ottawa.
His office wouldn't disclose what activity resulted in the bump.
Trudeau appeared with the circular bandage during a visit to Hamilton, where he announced spending of $64 million by the federal government and the city to build and repair 214 homes in the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.
-
Coquitlam crash between semi and motorcycle leaves 1 in critical conditionOne person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in Coquitlam Monday afternoon.
-
Former Regina tent encampment residents stay at Balgonie motel temporarilyFollowing the dismantling of the tent encampment at Regina City Hall, some residents were sent to stay in a Balgonie motel over the weekend.
-
‘All food banks would benefit’: Local organizations urge Metro to donate perishable food during strikeMetro says perishable food that could be sold from 27 of its closed grocery stores as result of the ongoing labour dispute has been transferred to other stores, and food that can’t be sold but is still good to eat will be donated to food banks, however some local organizations fear they won’t benefit.
-
Organizations condemning Hong Police at World Police & Fire GamesGrassroots organizations are condemning the decision to allow members of the Hong Kong Police Force to compete at the World Police & Fire Games in Winnipeg.
-
'Hopeful for the future': Six detox beds open at Bruno's PlaceThe province has opened its first detox beds for not just Yorkton, but the entire southeast region of Saskatchewan.
-
B.C. vet clinic loses bid to get allegedly defamatory social media posts taken downA B.C. veterinary clinic has lost its bid to get a court order requiring a woman to take down allegedly defamatory TikTok videos that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
-
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony limits rules for upcoming concertThe Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony is launching a new concert that looks to end the complex rules and barriers some orchestra shows are known for.
-
Alberta public safety mandate letter omits idea of provincial police force, pledges more officers for Edmonton and CalgaryMore police and more sheriffs have been pledged for Alberta streets, but not the creation of a dedicated provincial police force as was ordered by the Alberta government just eight months ago.