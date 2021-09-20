Trudeau stops in Winnipeg on eve of election, focuses on pandemic, vaccines and reconciliation

Today is Election Day, and on Sunday the federal party leaders criss-crossed the country to make their final appeal to voters.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau visited Winnipeg on Sunday night, surrounded by supporters at an outdoor pub on Main Street in the Winnipeg Centre riding.

The Liberal leader, who has faced criticism for calling an election during the pandemic’s fourth wave, focused his speech heavily on COVID-19, the vaccine and his government’s record.

“We created the CERB so people could stay home and stay safe,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau praised those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and reiterated support for vaccine mandates and passports as a way to get out of the pandemic and help the economy recover.

“We’ve been unequivocal that in the coming months if you want to get on a plane or a train you need to be fully vaccinated,” he said.

Most of his criticism was levelled towards his closest rival in the polls -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole

“[He] can’t even lead his own party and make sure that all of them get vaccinated, Shame on him,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also took one shot at the NDP, claiming the Liberal party’s climate change plan is better.

He also spoke about reconciliation, with high profile Indigenous leaders in the audience of supporters.

“There were 105 long-term boil water advisories, we have now lifted 118 of them,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also touted his party’s childcare plan during the Winnipeg stop.

It was a whirlwind last day for the Liberal leader, starting in Montreal, with stops in Ontario, Winnipeg and then Vancouver.

O’TOOLE URGING PEOPLE TO VOTE

O’Toole was in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Sunday, as support from the regions around Toronto is critical to the Conservative’s path to victory.

“Friends we are in the final stretch of a campaign that is about the future of this great country,” he said.

“A campaign that is about having a government that is going to fight for our families here in the GTA. Fight for seniors who are falling behind.”

O’Toole is urging his supporters to get out and vote, as well as criticizing the Liberals for calling the election.

The Conservatives have pledged a refundable tax credit intending to cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of childcare for low-income families.

THE NDP IN B.C.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited both Liberal and Conservative ridings in British Columbia’s lower mainland in hopes of convincing voters to choose NDP.

Singh said his party fought for Canadians in the last Parliament session.

“We increased the CERB. We increased the wage subsidy. We increased help to people,” Singh said.

“And when it came to hurting people, Mr. Trudeau teamed up with Mr. O’Toole. He teamed up with the Conservatives to hurt people -- voting against the profit in long-term care, voting against taxing the billionaires, voting against the Pharmacare.”

He added that he’s running to be the prime minister, but if another minority government is elected, the NDP will keep fighting for Canadians.