Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold his first meeting with newly minted U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the two leaders will hold their first bilateral meeting virtually, but provided few other details.

A statement from the White House says members of the two cabinets will also convene on Feb. 23.

It will be the first official meeting between the two countries since Biden took office on Jan. 20.

Trudeau's office says the leaders intend to discuss "shared priorities" as well as efforts to address the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides are touting the long-standing partnership between the U.S. and Canada, but bones of contention have already emerged during Biden's tenure in the White House. They include his cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and stated intention to pursue Buy American policies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.