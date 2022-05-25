Trudeau to make long-term care announcement, have meetings in Saskatoon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a long-term care announcement today in Saskatoon.

Trudeau is to make the announcement with Saskatchewan Seniors Minister Everett Hindley.

He is then scheduled to meet with agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan.

He is also to meet with researchers from the university's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.

His last stop of the day is scheduled at a daycare, where he is to meet with families and discuss child care and early learning.

Trudeau was in British Columbia on Monday to attend a memorial ceremony at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., where 215 suspected graves were detected one year ago.