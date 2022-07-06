Trudeau to visit Sudbury on Thursday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Sudbury on Thursday, a day after he was in North Bay.

Trudeau will visit a mining engineering facility in the morning, before meeting with members of Science North's student science advisory council.

In the afternoon, the PM will take part in a tree-planting event. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will also attend.

Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be planting the 10 millionth tree Thursday in the city.