Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Experts on both sides of the border hope to hear more about how Ottawa plans to rapidly grow its critical minerals sector.
Former diplomat Louise Blais, now a senior adviser with the Business Council of Canada, says it's time to detail the plan for getting those 21st-century riches out of the ground.
Trudeau is hoping to capitalize on the momentum from what most observers say was a successful and productive visit last month from President Joe Biden.
Today, he's stopping in at Global Citizen NOW, an annual summit meeting of change-minded celebrities, activists and lawmakers.
Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with a UN task force on sustainable development and speak to the influential Council on Foreign Relations think tank.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023
