Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is monitoring the events in Russia after a short-lived uprising over the weekend, but taking a cautious approach to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.

"We are watching, of course, and we are reflecting carefully on what the implications could be either in Ukraine or elsewhere along eastern Europe, including in Latvia where Canadians are stationed right now," Trudeau told reporters in Iceland on Monday.

"I think we need to make sure that we are not facilitating the liberal use of propaganda and disinformation that we know the Russians tend to do."

A brief armed revolt in Russia over the weekend by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenary paramilitary organization known as the Wagner Group, has loomed large over the two-day gathering of Nordic leaders in Iceland, pushing security to the top of the agenda.

Prigozhin, who is feuding with Russia's top military leaders, had led his troops through several Russian cities on his way to Moscow on Saturday, but changed his mind following an alleged deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin that saw him exiled to Belarus.

Russian state media reported Monday about a video released of Sergei Shoigu, the country's defence minister, whom Prigozhin's rebellion had targeted, showing him inspecting troops in Ukraine. It was the first time he had been seen on video since the revolt.

Trudeau, who attended the Nordic leaders' meeting as a guest, maintained that monitoring the situation -- but not getting involved -- is the right thing to do.

U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier on Monday that the U.S. and NATO were not involved in the short-lived insurrection.

Biden also said he was cautious about speaking publicly because he did not want to give Putin an excuse to blame the uprising on the West and on NATO.

During a news conference earlier in the day, Trudeau and the Nordic leaders called the conflict an internal matter for Russia, while reaffirming their support for Ukraine.

"It is obviously an internal issue for Russia to work through. But we need to stand, continuing to be strong, in support of Ukraine, in support of the rules-based order," Trudeau said.

The meeting is also taking place ahead of the annual NATO leaders' summit scheduled for mid-July in Lithuania. Sweden's bid to join the military alliance, which Canada supports, was also the subject of discussions in Iceland.

Trudeau met privately with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday.

"Ulf, it is a point of pride for Canadians that we were the first to ratify your accession to NATO. There's still a lot of work to be done. We need to make sure that we get you in by Vilnius in a couple of weeks," Trudeau told Kristersson.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he will call an urgent meeting in the coming days to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of members to expand. Turkey accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.

The Nordic leaders met in Iceland around the theme of "societal resilience" at the site of a 1973 volcanic eruption.

Leaders have said that sentiment remains amid the current geopolitical tumult and challenge of protecting the environment from the damages of climate change.

Scientists say the Arctic is experiencing some of the most acute effects of a warming planet, with defence experts adding the melting ice opens up new access to the region while aggressive powers such as Russia and China take note.

After his day of meetings and a so-called "family photo" of the participating leaders, Trudeau toured a geothermal plant and a carbon capture and storage company, Carbfix, alongside Katrin Jakobsdottir, Iceland's prime minister.

Canada is looking to boost its capacity for carbon capture and storage technology as a way to slash emissions from the oil and gas sector.

-- With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.