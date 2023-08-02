Trudeaus' split a reminder of public life's challenges

When asked about Wednesday's separation announcement by the prime minister and his wife, Calgarians spoke up for one long-standing adage: private lives are best left private.

"I love couples, so I'm surprised but it is their choice -- their life. I don't think it will affect his job," said one woman CTV News Calgary spoke with near the Peace Bridge.

Another shared a similar thought.

"That's up to them what they want to do. ... It's not our business," she said. "Just like his dad -- he kept his personal life really private. Or tried to."

Pierre Trudeau is the only other prime minister in Canada's history to announce his separation from his wife while in office.

The past eight years have brought a lot of change and difficult times in the country and Trudeau has on occasion faced a level of anger that few if any of his predecessors have.

There have been repeated threats to his family and personal attacks have become more common at rallies and protests in recent years.

"It's the public spotlight and certainly, that has always been problematic," said Lori Williams, a political science professor at Mount Royal University.

"But now, with social media and the kinds of things that are said on social media and frankly, the physical dangers and threats that this family has faced. I think all of that makes this a bit more difficult than it once was."

The now-former couple have asked for privacy and respect for the sake of their three children, all under the age of 15.