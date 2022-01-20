True crime podcast promises to shed new light on Michael Dunahee's disappearance

A 10-episode podcast, called "Missing Michael," promises to dive deep into the disappearance of the then four-year-old boy who went missing in Victoria.

Michael Dunahee went missing from a playground at the former Blanshard Elementary School in Victoria, on March 14, 1991.

His disapperance sparked one of the largest investigations in Canadian history.

"The entire season is focused on his disappearance, the impact on his family, the community and also on the investigation itself," said Laura Palmer, producer and host of the podcast Island Crime.

The producer and host says virtually everything in the podcast will bring new information to listeners.

"Most of the people I’ve talked to have not been interviewed before," said Palmer.

She says she talked to many people that, she feels, will move the 30-year-old open case forward.

"Anything that can help us move the needle forward in this investigation is a positive thing,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre of the Victoria Police Department.

PODCAST POPULARITY

True crime podcasts have become very popular over the years.

The Victoria Police Department says these podcasts are introducing historical, unsolved cases to a new generation. They are also creating renewed interest from those that have been familiar with the files.

"It generates a tremendous amount of public awareness and it generates tips," said MacIntyre.

Jeff Buziak is the father of Lindsay Buziak, a woman who was murdered on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich, B.C.

"Certainly, right now podcasts have the time to get into things in-depth," said Buziak.

Lindsay was working as a realtor and showing a home to two prospective clients at the time of her death. That case has never been solved and is still open.

Jeff has been involved in many podcasts involving his daughter’s unsolved murder. He says the long format of podcasts allows for more research and investigative reporting and that has led to many tips relating to his daughter's file.

"I am hopeful that with the focus and the attention on the podcast and the extent to which I have talked to people, that maybe there will be enough there to push the investigation forward," said Palmer. "Get them focused in the right direction, to kind of push things over the edge."

The first episode of Missing Michael is out now. The remaining nine will be released weekly.

If you have information that you want to share with Victoria police you are asked to report tips online or call the Michael Dunahee tip line at 250-995-7444.