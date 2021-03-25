'Truly a humbling experience': Windsor-Essex medical health officer returns to work after leave

The medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is back on the job after a two-week leave.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed requested the leave on Wednesday, March 10 and returned Thursday, March 25.

“A great thanks to Theresa and our amazing leadership to allow me to take some time off to take care of myself,” says Ahmed. “Dr. Alexa Caturay the associate medical officer of health providing the physician coverage for our health unit and above all the outstanding leadership team who continued to work behind the scenes to keep our community safe.”

Ahmed says he there was no moment of concern for him to see the health unit in safe hands while he was away. He adds he was grateful for the support from the community.

“The level of support the letters the cards, the personal outreach from people I know and people I don’t even know was truly a humbling experience,” says Ahmed.

The pandemic has taught many lessons, continued Ahmed.

“One of the most important lessons for me is kindness," he says. "We have to be kind to each other. We don’t know what the other person is experiencing or going through.”

Ahmed hopes everyone can rise above all of the pandemic challenges.